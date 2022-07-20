FC Basel vs Crusaders FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | Europa Conference League 2022

FC Basel kick off their Europa Conference League qualification campaign on Thursday when they host Crusaders FC at St. Jakob-Park.

The Northern Ireland outfit saw off FCB Magpies in round one of the qualifiers and will look to keep their hopes of making it to the tournament proper alive.

FC Basel were denied a dream start to the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Winterthur.

They have now failed to taste victory in three consecutive games, losing once and claiming two draws.

Basel head into Thursday unbeaten in five straight competitive outings, stretching back to May’s 2-0 loss to FC Zurich.

After losing 2-1 to Magpies in the first leg, Crusaders FC claimed a 3-1 victory in the return leg last Tuesday to turn the tie around and progress to round two of the Conference League qualifiers.

They have now picked up one win from their three games across all competitions this season, scoring four goals and conceding six in that time.

Crusaders have won all but one of their last six away games, with their first-leg loss against Magpies being the exception.

FC Basel vs Crusaders FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Basel head into the game winless in each of their last three outings, losing one and picking up two draws.

Crusaders are winless in five of their last seven outings across all competitions, including two defeats in their last three.

The Northern Ireland side have won five of their last six away games, scoring 17 goals and conceding seven in that time.

FC Basel vs Crusaders FC Prediction

While Crusaders have been in fine form away from home, standing in their way are a significantly superior and more experienced Basel side. We are backing the Swiss outfit to make use of their home advantage and come out victorious on Thursday.

Prediction: FC Basel 2-1 Crusaders FC

FC Basel vs Crusaders FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Basel have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings)

Tip 3: First to score - Basel (Crusaders have conceded first in six of their last seven games)

