FC Basel vs CSKA Sofia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022–23

FC Basel play host to CSKA Sofia at St. Jakob-Park in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifying playoff round on Thursday.

Having secured a first-leg victory, the Bulgarian outfit are now 90 minutes away from the group stages of the European competition and will look to pick up where they dropped off last week.

Basel picked up a much-needed morale boost ahead of their midweek task as they thrashed FC Allschwil 5-0 in their NM Cup curtain-raiser.

Prior to that, the Swiss Super League side were on a run of two consecutive defeats, including a 1-0 loss against CSKA Sofia in the first leg of their Conference League playoff-round clash.

Basel head into Thursday winless in three of their last four home games across all competitions, with a 2-1 victory over Brondby on August 11 being the exception.

Following last week’s first-leg victory, CSKA Sofia have now won their last three games across all competitions.

They are currently fourth in the new Bulgarian top-flight campaign after picking up four wins and one draw from their opening five games.

However, they have managed just one win from their last four away games in all competitions, picking up two draws and losing once in that time.

FC Basel vs CSKA Sofia Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Basel and CSKA Sofia picking up two wins from their previous four meetings.

FC Basel Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

CSKA Sofia Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

FC Basel vs CSKA Sofia Team News

FC Basel

The Bebbi will be without Jean-Kévin Augustin, Kaly Sène and Emmanuel Essiam, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jean-Kévin Augustin, Kaly Sène, Emmanuel Essiam

Suspended: None

CSKA Sofia

Ivan Mitrev has been sidelined due to a broken leg and will play no part in Wednesday’s contest.

Injured: Ivan Mitrev

Suspended: None

FC Basel vs CSKA Sofia Predicted XI

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marwin Hitz; Sergio López, Arnau Comas, Kasim Adams, Andy Pelmard; Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger; Dan Ndoye, Fabian Frei, Liam Millar; Zeki Amdouni

CSKA Sofia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Gustavo Busatto; Ivan Turitsov, Jurgen Matheij, Menno Koch, Hristiyan Ivaylov Petrov; Amos Youga; Georgi Yomov, Thibaut Vion, Jonathan Lindseth, Maurício Garcez de Jesus; Brayan Moreno

FC Basel vs CSKA Sofia Prediction

Basel picked up an inspiring result ahead of the midweek contest as they thrashed FC Allschwil in the NM Cup last time out. While the visitors will look to pick up where they dropped off last week, they have struggled for results away from home in recent weeks. We are backing Basel to make use of their home advantage and turn things around on Thursday.

Prediction: FC Basel 2-0 CSKA Sofia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P