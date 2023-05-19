FC Basel vs FC Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2023

With the disappointment from their UEFA Europa Conference League exit still lingering in the air, FC Basel play host to FC Lugano at the St. Jakob-Park on Sunday. The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions and will look to keep the ball rolling.

A 2-1 first-leg victory was not enough to send Basel through to the final of the Conference League as they suffered a 3-1 extra-time defeat against Fiorentina in the second leg of their semi-final clash on Thursday.

The Bebbi now turn their attention to the Super League, where they are on a run of two successive defeats and have won just two of their last seven outings.

With just three games left to play, Basel are currently sixth in the league table, four points adrift of fourth-placed Luzern in the Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Lugano continue to push for a Champions League playoff ticket as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Winterthur last time out.

Mattia Croci-Torti’s side have now won four of their last five outings and are unbeaten in eight games on the trot, stretching back to April’s 2-1 loss against Grasshopper Zurich.

With 50 points from 33 matches, Lugano are currently third in the Super League standings, one point behind second-placed Servette.

FC Basel vs FC Lugano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Basel have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Lugano have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Torti’s men are winless in eight of their last nine visits to St. Jakob-Park, losing five and claiming three draws since November 2018.

Basel have failed to win their last six home matches across all competitions, including three defeats in their last three outings at home.

Lugano have managed just one win in their last seven Super League away matches, while claiming four draws and losing twice since the start of February.

FC Basel vs FC Lugano Prediction

Following their Conference League disappointment, Basel will head into the weekend looking to restore some pride as they now set their sights on securing European football. However, Lugano have been in fine form since the turn of the year and are more likely to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: FC Basel 1-2 FC Lugano

FC Basel vs FC Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Lugano

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last six clashes between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last nine meetings between the teams)

