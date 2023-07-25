FC Basel vs FC Tobol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2023

FC Basel get their Conference League qualifying campaign underway when they play host to FC Tobol in the first leg of their second-round clash on Thursday.

Milic Curcic’s men are currently on a six-match unbeaten run and will journey to the St. Jakob-Park looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Basel were denied a dream start to the 2023-24 Swiss Super League campaign as they fell to a 2-1 loss against St. Gallen last Saturday.

This followed an unconvincing pre-season, where the Bebbi picked up two wins and lost two of their four friendly matches.

Having stormed to the Conference League semi-finals last season, Timo Schultz’s men are looking to make a second successive appearance at the continental tournament.

Meanwhile, Tobol scaled through the first round of the qualifiers as they picked up a 2-1 aggregate victory over Finland-based side FC Honka.

Curcic’s side picked up a fifth win in six Kazakhstan Premier League games on Sunday when they edged out Okzhetpes 2-0 at the Ortaliq Stadion.

Tobol head into Thursday unbeaten in their last six matches, picking up five wins and one draw since a 3-0 loss to Atyrau on June 24.

FC Basel vs FC Tobol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Basel and Tobol, with the Swiss outfit picking up one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

Tobol have won all but one of their last six matches across all competitions, with the goalless draw against Honka on July 20 being the exception.

Basel have won just one of their last six competitive matches while losing three and claiming two draws since mid-May.

The Kazakhstan outfit are winless in three of their last four away matches since the start of June, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

FC Basel vs FC Tobol Prediction

After stumbling into the new Super League campaign, Basel will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting victory on Thursday.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping the Bebbi to see if Tobol who have struggled to grind out results on the road.

Prediction: FC Basel 3-1 FC Tobol

FC Basel vs FC Tobol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Basel to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Basel’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in six of the hosts’ last seven games)