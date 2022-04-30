FC Basel vs FC Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Needing just one win to clinch the Swiss Super League title, league leaders FC Zurich take a trip to St. Jakob Park to face FC Basel on Sunday.

The Bebbi head into the game unbeaten in the league since the start of March, while the visitors will be looking to pick up a third consecutive victory.

FC Basel maintained their fine form in the Super League as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over FC Luzern last Sunday.

They are now unbeaten in eight consecutive league outings since February’s 4-2 defeat to Sunday’s visitors.

With 56 points from 31 games, FC Basel are currently second in the Super League table, six points above Young Boys in the final Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, FC Zurich made it two wins from two last time out as they thrashed FC Sion 5-1 on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Young Boys on April 16 which saw their two-game winless run come to an end.

Andre Breitenreiter’s side head into the weekend knowing a victory will see them wrap up the league title as they boast a 13-point cushion over Sunday’s hosts with five games to go.

FC Basel vs FC Zurich Head-To-Head

Basel boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 53 wins from the last 90 meetings between the sides. FC Zurich have picked up 17 wins in that time, while 20 games have ended all square.

FC Basel Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

FC Zurich Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

FC Basel vs FC Zurich Team News

FC Basel

Tomás Tavares will miss Sunday’s game due to suspension. On the injury front, Basel remain without Emmanuel Essiam (thigh), Raoul Petretta (muscle) and Andrea Padula (knee).

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Suspended: Tomás Tavares

FC Zurich

Becir Omeragic remains the only guaranteed absentee for FC Zurich as the defender is currently recuperating from a muscle problem.

Injured: Becir Omeragic

Suspended: None

FC Basel vs FC Zurich Predicted XI

Basel (4-1-4-1): Heinz Lindner; Michael Lang, Fabian Frei, Andy Pelmard, Sergio López; Wouter Burger; Dan Ndoye, Matías Palacios, Valentin Stocker, Liam Millar; Sebastian Esposito

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher; Lindrit Kamberi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Fidan Aliti; Fabian Rohner, Blerim Dzemaili, Antonio Marchesano, Ousmane Doumbia, Adriàn Guerrero; Wilfried Gnonto, Assan Ceesay

FC Basel vs FC Zurich Prediction

Sunday’s game sees the two sides at the top of the table go head-to-head and this makes for an exciting watch. However, we are tipping Zurich to do just enough to come away with the win and secure their 13th league title.

Prediction: FC Basel 1-2 FC Zurich

