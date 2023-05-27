FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2023

FC Basel and Grasshopper Zurich go head-to-head in a frenetic Swiss Super League final-day showdown on Monday.

Currently tied on 44 points, we anticipate a proper battle between the two sides, who set out to clinch European football on the last day.

Basel failed to mathematically secure a place in the Conference League playoffs as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Servette on Thursday.

The Bebbi have failed to win their last four matches, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina on May 18 which saw them crash out of the Conference League in the semi-finals.

With 44 points from 35 matches, Basel are currently fifth in the Super League table, level on points with Monday’s visitors and FC Zurich just outside the Conference League playoffs places.

Like the hosts, Grasshopper Zurich suffered a blow in their race for European football last time out when they were held to a 2-2 draw by St. Gallen.

Giorgio Contini’s side have now failed to win four of their last five matches, a run which has seen them fall out of the top half of the table.

While Zurich will hope for a late twist to end the season, they have struggled for results on the road, where they are currently on a two-match winning streak and have won just once since the start of April.

FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 46 wins from the last 96 meetings between the sides, Basel boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Grasshopper Zurich have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Contini’s men are winless in their last nine visits to St. Jakob-Park, losing six and claiming three draws since a 1-0 loss in May 2016.

Basel have failed to win their last seven home games across all competitions, losing four and picking up three draws since a 2-0 victory over Winterthur on April 1.

The Grasshoppers have lost all but one of their last four away matches, with April’s 2-0 victory at Winterthur being the exception.

FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction

With their European ambition on the line, we expect Basel and Grasshoppers to take the game to each other in what should be a fiercely-contested battle. The Bebbi’s home record in this fixture gives them a slight edge and we fancy them picking up all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: FC Basel 2-1 Grasshopper Zurich

FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Basel

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Grasshopper’s last eight matches)

Poll : 0 votes