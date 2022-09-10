FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

FC Basel and Grasshopper Zurich go head-to-head at St. Jakob-Park in round eight of the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

The Bebbi are unbeaten in five straight games against the visitors and will look to march on in the same vein.

FC Basel kicked off their quest for European glory on a high as they claimed a 3-1 win over Pyunik in their Conference League Group H opener on Thursday.

They have now turned their attention to the Super League, where they have managed just one win this season, losing twice and claiming three draws in their six games.

With six points from their opening six games, Basel are currently eighth in the Super League standings.

Meanwhile, Grasshopper Zurich returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Winterthur 3-0 on home turf.

This followed a 3-1 defeat away to Servette on August 27 which saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 12 points from seven games, Grasshoppers are currently fourth in the league standings, three points off first-placed St. Gallen.

FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich Head-To-Head

With 44 wins from the last 88 meetings between the sides, Basel boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. Grasshopper Zurich have picked up 19 wins in that time, while 25 games have ended all square.

FC Basel Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Grasshopper Zurich Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich Team News

FC Basel

Basel will take to the pitch without Adriano Onyegbule and Anton Kade, who have been ruled out through foot and muscle injuries respectively.

Injured: Adriano Onyegbule, Anton Kade

Suspended: None

Grasshopper Zurich

Tsiy William Ndenge, Sang-bin Jeong and Florian Hoxha have all been sidelined through injuries and will play no part in Sunday’s game.

Injured: Tsiy William Ndenge, Sang-bin Jeong, Florian Hoxha

Suspension: None

FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Sergio Lopez, Arnau Comas, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Noah Katterbach; Taulant Xhaka, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger; Darian Males, Liam Millar, Bradley Fink

Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI (4-3-3): André Moreira; Bendegúz Bolla, Georg Margreitter, Tomas Ribeiro, Dominik Schmid; Ayumu Seko, Dion Kacuri, Hayao Kawabe; Giotto Morandi, Guilherme Schettine, Renat Dadashov

FC Basel vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction

While Basel have struggled to get going in the Super League, they picked up a morale-boosting win over Pyunik last time out. We are backing the Bebbi to build on the momentum from their Conference League win and comfortably see off Grasshopper Zurich.

Prediction: FC Basel 2-0 Grasshopper Zurich

