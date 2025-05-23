FC Basel vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

FC Basel and Luzern draw the curtain on their 2024-25 Swiss Super League campaign when they lock horns at the St. Jakob-Park on Saturday. While the hosts already have the league title in the bag, Luzern need maximum points here to potentially sneak into the Conference League playoff spot on the final day.

Basel were on the wrong end of an eight-goal game last Sunday when they suffered a 6-2 hammering against a rampant Young Boys side at the Wankdorf Stadion.

Before that, Fabio Celestini’s men won nine consecutive victories across all competitions, including a 3-2 extra-time victory over Lausanne Sport in the Swiss Cup semi-finals on April 27.

Despite the loss to Young Boys, it has been a remarkable year for Basel, having secured their first league title since 2017. They sit eight points clear at the top of the table heading into the final game.

Luzern, on the other hand, dropped three huge points in their push for European football last time out as they fell to a 4-3 loss against Servette on home turf.

Mario Frick’s side have now gone five back-to-back games without a win, losing four and claiming one draw since April’s 5-0 victory over Young Boys.

With 52 points from 37 matches, Luzern are currently rock bottom in the Super League championship-round table, one point and two places behind fourth-placed Lugano in the Conference League playoff spot.

FC Basel vs Luzern Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 54 wins from the last 88 meetings between the sides, Basel boasts a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Luzern have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Basel are on a run of five straight home wins across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding three since a 2-1 loss to Young Boys on March 16.

Luzern have failed to win eight of their nine away matches in 2025, losing six and claiming two draws since the turn of the year.

FC Basel vs Luzern Prediction

Luzern have their sights on securing a top-four finish and we expect them to go all out at the St. Jacob-Park this weekend.

With the Swiss Cup final on the horizon, Basel could field a strong XI this weekend. Basel should have enough to end the season on a winning note and bounce back from their loss last weekend.

Prediction: FC Basel 2-1 Luzern

FC Basel vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Luzern’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the visitors’ last seven outings)

