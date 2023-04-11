FC Basel vs OGC Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2023

FC Basel and OGC Nice square off at St. Jakob-Park in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal on Thursday (April 13). The Ligue 1 outfit, who are unbeaten in four European outings, will look to keep the ball rolling and have one foot in the last four

Basel needed penalties to edge out Slovan Bratislava in the last 16 after a pulsating 4-4 aggregate draw over two legs. However, since that win, Bebbi have won only one of their next four games, losing twice.

This poor run has seen them crash out of the Swiss Cup semifinals following a 4-2 loss against Young Boys. Heiko Vogel's men are sixth in the Swiss Super League, one point behind fourth-placed Lugano in the final Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Nice suffered just their second Ligue 1 defeat of the year, losing 2-0 to leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend. Didier Digard’s men have now gone five league games without a win, drawing four times since a 3-0 win at Monaco in February.

Nice now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they had a 4-1 aggregate win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the last 16. They're unbeaten in four games a 2-1 loss against Slovacko in October.

FC Basel vs OGC Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Basel and Nice, who will both look to get one over the other and begin their rivalry on a high.

Basel have one win in four outings, losing twice since March.

The Swiss side are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven home games, winning thrice since February.

Digard’s side are without a win in three games, losing once, since their 3-1 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on March 16.

The Ligue 1 side are unbeaten in seven away games, winning four since a 1-0 loss against Le Puy in the Coupe de France in January.

FC Basel vs OGC Nice Prediction

Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and will head into the midweek matchup desperate to arrest their slump. The French side boasts a superior and more experienced squad and should take the win.

Prediction: Basel 1-2 Nice

FC Basel vs OGC Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Basel’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Nice’s last five outings.)

Poll : 0 votes