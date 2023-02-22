FC Basel vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2023

FC Basel welcome Trabzonspor to St. Jakob-Park for the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoff on Thursday (February 23).

The Turkish outfit held their own to secure a slender 1-0 win in last week’s first leg and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Basel’s Conference League dreams suffered a blow last week, as Jens Stryger Larsen scored the only goal of the game in Trabzonspor's 1-0 first-leg win.

The defeat was in keeping with their struggles in the Super League, where they have won just one of their last six games, losing three and drawing two, including a 2-2 draw against Sevette at the weekend.

Meanwhile, for Trabzonspor, Thursday’s game will be an emotional one following the earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria.

Abdullah Avci’s side, who have seen their domestic fixtures postponed, picked up five wins from their last seven games across competitions. The run saw them reach the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup, courtesy of a 4-1 extra time win over Umraniyespor on January 18.

Trabzonspor, who competed in the Europa League during the first half of the season, are sixth in the Super Lig, picking up 38 points from 22 games.

FC Basel vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in theur last four meetings, with both sides picking up a win and two games ending all square.

Basel have managed just one win in their last four games, losing twice and drawing one.

Trabzonspor are winless in eight of their last nine away games across competitions, losing six and drawing two since October.

Basel are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight home games, with a 3-2 loss against Luzern on January 28 being the exception.

FC Basel vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Having secured a first-leg advantage, Trabzonspor have the upper had heading into the midweek contest. The Turkish outfit could take a cautious approach to the game and hold out for a share of the spoils to progress to the next round.

Prediction: FC Basel 1-1 Trabzonspor

FC Basel vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Basel’s last seven outings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Trabzonspor’s last five outings)

