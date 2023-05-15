FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17, 2023

Two of the most in-form sides in the MLS square off on Wednesday when FC Cincinnati host CF Montreal at the TQL Stadium. Pat Noonan’s men will look to maintain their perfect home record, having won their eight home games across competitions this season.

Cincinnati booked their place in the last 16 of the US Open Cup, picking up a hard-earned 1-0 win over New York City FC on Thursday. The Garys now turn their attention to the MLS, where they're second in the Eastern Conference, level on 24 points with first-placed New England Revolution.

Cincinnati head into the game unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning four since their 5-1 hammering against Saint Louis City on April 16.

Meanwhile, Montreal maintained their superb run of form, grabbing a 2-0 win over ten-man Toronto FC on Saturday. Hernan Losada’s side have now won their last six games across competitions, including a 2-1 win over Toronto in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals on May 10.

With 15 points from 11 games, Montreal are seventh in the Eastern Conference, level on points with Inter Miami and Columbus Crew.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth meeting between Cincinnati and Montreal, with both sides picking up three wins since their first meeting in January 2019.

Montreal are unbeaten in four games against the Garys, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss in May 2021.

Losada’s men are on a six-game winning streak across competitions, scoring 12 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against DC United in April.

Cincinnati are on a five-game unbeaten run, winning four times since a 5-1 defeat against Saint Louis City in April.

Cincinnati hold the division’s best home record this season, winning 18 times.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Prediction

Cincinnati and Montreal are in superb form, so expect a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. While both sides are capable of claiming the win, Cincinnati should come out on top due to their rousing home form.

Prediction: Cincinnati 2-1 Montreal

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes.)

