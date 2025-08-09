FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important encounter at the TQL Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC Preview

Charlotte FC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past Monterrey by a 2-0 margin in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Guadalajara in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

FC Cincinnati have lost each of their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-2 margin against Monterrey in the Leagues Cup last month.

FC Cincinnati have remained unbeaten in each of their last eight matches in MLS and have kept clean sheets in each of their last three such games, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin against DC United in May this year.

Charlotte FC are unbeaten in their last five matches in MLS, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-2 margin against Chicago Fire in June this year.

FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC Prediction

FC Cincinnati have been impressive in MLS this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this season. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day and have troubled FC Cincinnati in the past. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Charlotte FC

FC Cincinnati vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

