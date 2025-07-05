FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with another set of fixtures as FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire lock horns at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Both sides faced off in April, when Pat Noonan’s men secured a 3-2 victory and another thrilling contest is on the cards this weekend.

FC Cincinnati continued their surge to the top of the Eastern Conference table as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Orlando City last Sunday.

Noonan’s side have now won three games on the spin, scoring six goals and conceding twice, having failed to win the four matches preceding this run.

Cincinnati have picked up 39 points from their 20 MLS matches so far to sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire held their own to see out a 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC after avoiding a second-half comeback scare.

Before that, Gregg Berhalter’s men were on a run of two consecutive home defeats, losing 2-0 against Nashville on June 15, one week before falling to a 1-0 loss against Philadelphia Union.

Chicago Fire have picked up 28 points from their 19 league matches so far to sit ninth in the East, but could move into seventh place with a win this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Cincinnati boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Chicago Fire have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in nine of their 10 home games across all competitions this season, claiming five victories and four draws so far.

Chicago Fire have won all but one of their five away matches, with a 3-1 loss at New York City FC on May 25 being the exception.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Prediction

The last eight meetings between Cincinnati and Chicago Fire have produced a combined 31 goals, and another goal-fest is expected at the TQL Stadium this weekend.

Cincinnati have been near impenetrable at home this season, and should come away with all three points with another solid team display.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 Chicago Fire

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last eight encounters)

