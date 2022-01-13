FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

FC Cologne will host Bayern Munich at the RheinEnergieStadion in a matchday 19 Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.

The home side are on a good run of form that has seen them win three league games on the bounce to keep their European aspirations on track. They secured maximum points in a 3-1 away win over Hertha Berlin last weekend, with Jan Thielmann stepping off the bench to complete the scoring in injury time.

Bayern Munich fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on home turf in their previous Bundesliga tie. All three goals came in the first half, with Florian Neuhaus and Stefan Lainer finding the back of the net to overturn Robert Lewandowski's early opener.

The defeat prolonged the Bavarian's winless streak against Die Fohlen to four matches and saw their lead at the summit cut to six points. FC Cologne sit in sixth place, having garnered 28 points from 18 matches so far.

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Bayern are undefeated across their last 15 competitive matches against Cologne, winning 14 and drawing one.

Their most recent meeting came in the Bundesliga first leg clash on matchday two in August. Serge Gnabry's second-half brace inspired the defending champions to a 3-2 home win.

FC Cologne form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Bayern Munich form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Team News

FC Cologne

Sebastian Andersson, Jorge Mere, Marvin Obuz and Timo Horn have all been ruled out with illnesses while Ellyes Skhiri is currently competing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Tunisia.

Illness: Sebastian Andersson, Jorge Mere, Marvin Obuz, Timo Horn

Not available: Ellyes Skhiri

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

The visitors have a raft of COVID-19 infections, with several players currently in self-isolation. Bouna Sarr and Eric Choupo-Moting were called up by the Senegalese and Cameroonian national teams respectively for AFCON 2021 duties.

Injuries: Leon Goretzka, Josip Stanisic

COVID-19: Kingsley Coman, Dayot Upamecano, Christopher Scott, Leroy Sane,

Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer

Not available: Bouna Sarr, Eric Choupo-Moting

Suspension: None

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

FC Cologne Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe (GK); Jonas Hector, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Benno Schmitz; Salih Ozcan, Dejan Ljubicic; Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz, Mark Uth; Anthony Modeste

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sven Ulreich (GK); Marcel Sabitzer, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich; Jamal Musiala, Marc Roca; Malik Tillman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

FC Cologne vs Bayern Munich Prediction

FC Cologne have a strong record at home and Bayern Munich's fitness crisis means the visitors are there for the taking.

However, the defending champions will be keen to get back on track and their positive record against their hosts will give them an extra boost. Games involving both sides tend to produce a lot of goals and that trend could be set to continue as Cologne's defensive struggles this season are well-known.

The home side have been the revelation of the season, having battled relegation last season, but we are backing Bayern to emerge triumphant.

Prediction: FC Cologne 1-3 Bayern Munich

Edited by Manas Mitul