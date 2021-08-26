FC Cologne vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

FC Cologne welcome Bochum to the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday with three points on the line on matchday three of the Bundesliga.

The home side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat away to heavyweights Bayern Munich last Sunday. Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth scored two quickfire second-half goals to draw Cologne level from two goals down before Serge Gnabry scored the winner.

Bochum picked up a 2-0 victory over Mainz on home turf. Gerrit Holtmann and Sebastian Polter scored in either half to help Die Unabsteigbaren pick up all three points.

That win helped the visitors climb up to ninth place in the table and where they sit just beneath FC Cologne, level on goal difference.

FC Cologne vs Bochum Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 21 previous occasions and FC Cologne have a better record.

The Billy Goats have 13 wins to their name, while two previous games ended in a draw. Bochum were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent competitive meeting came in December 2018 when Bochum picked up a 3-2 away win in a Bundesliga 2 fixture. They have, however, traded tackles in three friendlies since then.

FC Cologne form guide (all competitions): L-W-W

Bochum form guide (all competitions): W-L-W

FC Cologne vs Bochum Team News

FC Cologne

Jannes-Kilian Horn (hip), Timo Hubers (knee) and Marvin Schwabe (head) have all been ruled out with injuries. Jens Castrop is also sidelined due to an illness.

Injuries: Jannes-Kilian Horn, Timo Hubers, Marvin Schwabe

Suspension: None

Illness: Jens Castrop

Bochum

The visitors have been hit with a spate of injuries and currently have several players ruled out due to fitness concerns.

Christopher Antwi-Adjei (hip), Danny Blum (muscle), Cristian Gamboa (elbow), Paul Grave (shoulder), Luis Hartwig (groin), Maxim Leitsch (muscle), Saulo Decarli (back), Eduard Lowen (hip) and Patrick Ostenharge (muscle) are all unavailable for selection.

Robert Tesche is suspended for the game after his straight red against Wolfsburg.

Injuries: Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Danny Blum, Cristian Gamboa, Paul Grave, Luis Hartwig, Maxim Leitsch, Saulo Decarli, Eduard Lowen, Patrick Ostenharge

Suspension: Robert Tesche

FC Cologne vs Bochum Predicted XI

FC Cologne Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tim Horn (GK); Jonas Hector, Rafael Czichos, Jorge Mere, Kingsley Ehizibue; Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Jan Thielmann; Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Manuel Riemann (GK); Danilo Soares, Armel Bella Kotchap, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Herbert Bockhorn; Gerrit Holtmann, Anthony Losilla, Milos Pantovic; Takuma Asano, Silvere Ganvoula; Simon Zoller

FC Cologne vs Bochum Prediction

Bochum have looked at home in the top-flight having returned after an 11-year absence. Both sides are almost evenly matched and we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: FC Cologne 1-1 Bochum

