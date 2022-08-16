FC Cologne vs Fehervar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

FC Cologne will welcome Fehervar to the RheinEnergieStadion for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga last weekend. An own goal from Josko Gvardiol helped the Billy Goats leave the Red Bull Arena with a point.

Cologne received a bye to the playoffs in the Conference League. Fehervar booked their spot at this stage with a comfortable 7-1 aggregate victory over Moldovan side Petrocub.

The Hungarians put one foot in the playoffs with a 5-0 home win and followed it up with a 2-1 victory away from home.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways, having suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat away to champions Ferencvaros in the Hungarian league on Sunday.

FC Cologne vs Fehervar Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Cologne kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Schalke in the Bundesliga before Saturday's draw with Leipzig.

Fehervar's defeat to Ferencvaros halted a three-game winning streak in all competitions.

FC Cologne form guide (all competitions): D-W

Fehervar form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

FC Cologne vs Fehervar Team News

FC Cologne

Mark Uth, Dimitrios Limnios and Steffen Tigges have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Mark Uth, Dimitrios Limnios, Steffen Tigges

Suspension: None

Fehervar

Nikola Serafimov is the only injury concern for the visiting side.

Injury: Nikola Serafimov

Suspension: None

FC Cologne vs Fehervar Predicted XI

FC Cologne Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe (GK); Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Luca Kilian, Kingsley Ehizibue; Ellyes Skhiri, Eric Martel; Florian Kainz, Dejan Ljubicic, Jan Thielmann; Florian Dietz

Fehervar Predicted XI ((5-2-3): Daniel Kovacs (GK); Marcel Heister, Stopira, Artem Shabanov, Attila Fiola, Loic Nego; Ruben Pinto, Claudiu Bumba; Ivan Petryak, Palko Dardai, Kenan Kodro

FC Cologne vs Fehervar Prediction

Cologne are favorites to emerge triumphant in front of their fans and the Germans have started the season in positive form.

Fehervar might be outsiders but Michael Boris' side are capable of causing an upset. Both sides like to play on the front foot and we could witness a high-scoring game with plenty of goalmouth action.

We are backing Cologne to claim a comfortable victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: FC Cologne 3-1 Fehervar

