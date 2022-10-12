FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City: 5 Hits and Flops as Pep Guardiola's men are held to a goalless draw | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Manchester City were held to a goalless draw by FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 11. The result kept the visitors on top of Group G despite dropping points.

City arrived in Denmark having smashed Copenhagen for five when they visited Manchester last week. Between the two games, they also defeated Southampton 4-0 in the Premier League. Erling Haaland, who has been in scintillating scoring form, was given some rest as Julian Alvarez started as their striker.

Manchester City began the game well and looked confident as they knocked the ball around and controlled the tempo of the game. They prevented Copenhagen from getting too close to them, as they kept 69% possession in the first period. However, despite the lion's share of the ball, both sides managed one shot on target each.

City had a goal ruled out in the early exchanges, though. Rodri appeared to have put them 1-0 up within 15 minutes. However, the entire sequence was reviewed by VAR and play was pulled back for a handball in the build-up. Manchester City were given a shot at retribution as Manuel Akanji was fouled and a penalty was awarded. Riyad Mahrez stepped up and failed to score.

Their problems compounded when Sergio Gomez was sent off for a professional last-man foul just 30 minutes into the game. The referee initially showed a yellow card but was asked to change it to red following a VAR review.

Despite all the drama, the teams went into the break at 0-0.

Both sides approached the second half with caution as Manchester City looked to maintain their shape, while Copenhagen remained wary of being hit on the counter-attack. This resulted in a slow start to the second half with neither side creating a clear-cut chance. In fact, the hosts edged the visitors 51-49 in terms of possession but were unable to attempt a shot on target.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jacob Neestrup made multiple changes as they looked to snatch a result late in the game. However, neither side allowed the other easy pickings as the teams played out a draw.

With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Rodri

Rodri made a strong start to the game and put in another dominant performance in the middle of the park for Manchester City. He used his physicality and awareness to his advantage, controlling the tempo of play perfectly. He did well to hold his position, preventing the hosts from creating easy chances despite having a one-man advantage.

Rodri completed 111 passes from 123 attempts with a 90% accuracy. He played one key pass and six accurate long balls from the base of midfield. He also won all six of his duels, making two interceptions and two tackles.

#4. Flop - Sergio Gomez

Sergio Gomez had a nightmare start to his full debut in the Champions League for Manchester City. With Guardiola deciding to rotate his squad, the young Spaniard was given the opportunity to start. However, things did not go according to plan.

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson found himself through on goal with green spaces in front of him. Gomez was the last man and chased him down, befor bringing him down on the edge of the box with a cynical foul. The referee initially showed him a yellow card but then reversed his decision after VAR intervened.

#3. Hit - Manuel Akanji

Akanji had a solid game in defense for Manchester City and also ended his night with a clean sheet. He won six of his 11 duels and made two clearances and three tackles. He also passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including one key pass.

Akanji also earned a penalty for his side which Mahrez failed to convert.

#2. Flop - Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez had an evening to forget as he was sent for an early shower after just 33 minutes. However, it was mainly because Guardiola was forced to make changes to add defensive reinforcements in the form of Dias.

Besides that, Mahrez missed a crucial penalty to put Manchester City up after 30 minutes. His shot was too tame and was well-saved by 'keeper Kamil Grabara.

#1. Hit - Kamil Grabara

Grabara kept Copenhagen in the contest single-handedly at times as he had a great game between the sticks. He made a total of four saves, including denying Mahrez from the spot. He also looked alert and ready for action as he was quick on his feet to get to the ball in front of his opponents on multiple occasions. Grabara also played six accurate long balls.

