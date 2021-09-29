FC Copenhagen vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

FC Copenhagen entertain Lincoln Red Imps at Parken Stadium on Thursday as UEFA Europa Conference League group stage action resumes this week.

The home side had a winning start to their campaign as they made quick work of Slovan Bratislava two weeks ago, beating them 3-1 with Jonas Wind bagging a brace. In their league fixture on Sunday, Copenhagen recorded a 5-1 win over Nordsjælland.

Lincoln Red Imps failed to open their account in the season opener and fell to a 2-0 loss at home to POAK. They suffered a 3-1 loss at home in the domestic cup final to rivals Europa.

FC Copenhagen vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. When it comes to form, the hosts are second in the league standings while the Gibraltar National League kicks off in October, so a 3-1 loss in the Cup final last week was the last outing for the visiting side.

FC Copenhagen form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Lincoln Red Imps form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

FC Copenhagen vs Lincoln Red Imps Team News

FC Copenhagen

Rasmus Falk will miss the game with a thigh strain but according to head coach Jess Thorup, the midfielder is close to regaining match fitness.

Bryan Oviedo and Marios Oikonomou have not featured for the club for over a month and are expected to sit this one out as well.

F.C. København @FCKobenhavn #sldk #UECL fck.dk/nyhed/isak-joh… Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson scorede i søndags sit første mål for FCK. Hør ham fortælle hvad det betyder for ham - og hvordan han ser frem til sin første europæiske aften i Parken på torsdag 🙌🏼 #fcklive Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson scorede i søndags sit første mål for FCK. Hør ham fortælle hvad det betyder for ham - og hvordan han ser frem til sin første europæiske aften i Parken på torsdag 🙌🏼 #fcklive #sldk #UECL fck.dk/nyhed/isak-joh…

Injured: Bryan Oviedo, Rasmus Falk, Marios Oikonomou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lincoln Red Imps

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side at the moment. Lee Casciaro and Liam Walker recovered from their respective injuries and were named in the squad that lost 3-1 to Europa in the cup final last Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Copenhagen vs Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI

FC Copenhagen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kamil Grabara; Kevin Diks, Davit Khocholava, Nicolai Boilesen, Victor Kristiansen; Lukas Lerager, Zeca; Jens Stage, Pep Biel, Luther Singh; Jonas Wind

Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lolo Soler; Jesus Tuscano, Scott Wiseman, Bernardo Lopes, Roy Chipolinat; Graeme Torilla, Marco Rosa, Liam Walker; Ethan Brito, Kike Gomez, Fernando Carralero

FC Copenhagen vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

The home side have been in great form ahead of the fixture and should be able to make quick work of the visitors, who have played just two games this month. The visitors will be making a long trip to Copenhagen and that could play a role in the outcome of the game.

We predict a win for the home side, but the odds of a clean sheet for them look slim.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps.

