FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as FC Copenhagen lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Preview

FC Copenhagen are currently in seventh place in the Danish Superliga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Nordsjaelland over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Cityzens eased past Southampton by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good record against FC Copenhagen and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

The previous meeting between the two teams at the Parken Stadium took place in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup campaign and ended in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester City need at least four goals and a clean sheet to match their best aggregate victory against a single opponent in the UEFA Champions League - 9-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2018-19 campaign.

Manchester City's previous visit to Denmark in a European competition took place in 2008-09 season and ended in a 2-0 defeat.

FC Copenhagen are the only Danish side to have defeated a Premier League opponent in the UEFA Champions League - Manchester United in the 2006-07 campaign.

FC Copenhagen have lost only one of their last 13 home games in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Real Madrid in 2013.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City are in excellent form at the moment and have been virtually unstoppable over the past month. Erling Haaland is in sensational goalscoring form and will be intent on breaking a few records this season.

FC Copenhagen can pull off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 0-3 Manchester City

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

