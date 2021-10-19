FC Copenhagen vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

FC Copenhagen will host PAOK at Parken Stadium in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Sonderjyske in the Danish Superliga on Sunday. Pep Biel scored a second-half equalizer after Jeppe Simonsen had put the hosts ahead in the first half.

PAOK played out a shock 4-4 draw with Volos on home turf. The Thessaloniki outfit raced to a 4-1 lead at halftime but somehow managed to let their lead slip, even missing a second-half penalty.

The game is a direct battle for outright control of Group F. Copenhagen currently lead the way with six points from two matches, while PAOK are two points behind the Danish giants.

FC Copenhagen vs PAOK Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. However, they clashed in a friendly in July 2013 that saw PAOK secure a 2-0 victory.

The Greek side are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, while Copenhagen are also unbeaten in four heading into the game.

Copenhagen form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

PAOK form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

FC Copenhagen vs PAOK Team News

Copenhagen

Rasmus Falk (muscle), Kamil Wilczek and Jose Zeca (knee) are all unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for Copenhagen.

Injuries: Rasmus Falk, Kamil Wilczek, Jose Zeca

Suspension: None

PAOK

Nelson Oliveira (knee) is out with a long-term injury, while Mario Tsaousis and Theocharis Tsiggaras have both been ruled due to illness. Sverrir Ingi Ingason is back from his long-term knee injury but has not regained full fitness. Former Manchester United man Shinji Kagawa has also been ruled out due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Nelson Oliveira, Shinji Kagawa

Illness: Mario Tsaousis, Theocharis Tsiggaras

Doubtful: Sverrir Ingi Ingason

FC Copenhagen vs PAOK Predicted XI

FC Copenhagen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kamil Grabara (GK); Kevin Diks, Davit Khocholava, Nicolai Boilesen, Peter Ankersen; Lukas Lerager, Lukas Lerager; Isak Johannesson, Pep Biel, Luther Singh; William Boving

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis (GK); Vierinha, Fernando Varela, Enea Mihaj, Lucas Taylor; Stefan Schwab, Anderson Esiti; Diego Biseswar, Douglas Augusto, Thomas Murg; Karol Swiderski

FC Copenhagen vs PAOK Prediction

PAOK have been the more consistent side in recent weeks, but Copenhagen have been more decisive on the continent.

The Danes also have home advantage in their favor and we are backing them to build on their fine start to the group with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Copenhagen 2-1 PAOK

Edited by Vishal Subramanian