FC Copenhagen vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

FC Copenhagen and Slovan Bratislava will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Aalborg in the Danish Super Liga. Three different men got on the scoresheet to inspire the visitors to victory.

Slovan Bratislava secured maximum points in a narrow 2-1 away win over Morace in the Slovakian Fortuna Liga. Rabiu Ibrahim and Vladimir Weiss scored second-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

Copenhagen have already booked their spot in the knockout round as table-toppers in Group F. Slovan Bratislava sit in second spot, level with PAOK on eight points and needing to match the Greeks' result against Lincoln Red Imps to progress.

FC Copenhagen vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-1 away victory for Copenhagen. Jonas Wind scored a brace for the Danes.

The home side are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning four games. Slovan Bratislava have been even more impressive and have gone 15 matches without losing in all competitions.

Copenhagen form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Slovan Bratislava form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

FC Copenhagen vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

FC Copenhagen

The hosts have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players sidelined with fitness issues.

Nicolai Boilesen, Peter Ankersen, Ruben Gabrielsen, Bryan Oviedo, Kevin Diks, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Valdemar Lund and Zeca are all unavailable due to injuries.

Rasmus Falk Jensen is sidelined with an illness while Kamil Wilczek tested positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Nicolai Boilesen, Peter Ankersen, Ruben Gabrielsen, Bryan Oviedo, Kevin Diks, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Valdemar Lund, Zeca

Illness: Rasmus Falk Jensen

COVID-19: Kamil Wilczek

Suspension: None

Slovan Bratislava

David Holman, Richard Krizan and Lucas Lovat are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: David Holman, Richard Krizan, Lucas Lovat

Suspension: None

FC Copenhagen vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

FC Copenhagen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kamil Grabara; Pierre Bengtsson, Elias Jelert, Davit Khocholava, Victor Kristiansen; Lukas Lerager, Jens Stage; Roony Berdghji, Pep Biel, William Boving; Jonas Wind

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adrian Chovan; Jurij Medvedev, Myenty Abena, Vasil Bozhikov, Vernon De Marco; Uche Agbo, Jaba Kankava; Aleksandar Cavric, Vladimir Weiss, Jaromir Zmrhal; Ezekiel Henty

FC Copenhagen vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

The visitors have it all to play for and are likely to go all out for the win, with PAOK heavily favored to dispatch Lincoln Red Imps.

The two sides have enough quality to get on the scoresheet and are likely to cancel each other out. However, Slovan Bratislava's superior need for points could spur them to a narrow victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: FC Copenhagen 1-2 Slovan Bratislava

Edited by Peter P