FC Dallas vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Dallas takes on Nashville SC in the second consecutive fixture between the two sides as the regular MLS season finds its feet post the league's suspension. Neither Nashville nor Dallas could take part in the 'MLS is back' tournament and will be looking forward to making the most of the next few weeks.

Nashville picked up a morale-boosting victory against FC Dallas earlier this week and will be looking to ensure a repeat tomorrow. The Tennessee-based outfit did just about enough to scrape past FC Dallas last week and will want to build on its victory with a good performance tomorrow.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, will be thoroughly disappointed with the defeat. The Texas side dominated large periods of the game but failed to create clear-cut chances and will have to do a much better job against a Nashville team that will be delighted with its victory.

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

The only fixture played between Nashville and FC Dallas took place at the Toyota Stadium last week and Nashville picked up a crucial victory to open its account against the home side in the MLS.

David Accam scored a late 86th-minute winner to hand Nashville the victory in a game where both sides failed to impress in the final third. Both sides looked rusty in their first game after a lengthy absence and tomorrow's match is likely to be far more entertaining.

FC Dallas form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Nashville SC form guide: W-L-L-D-W

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Team News

David Accam's shot gave Gonzalez no chance

FC Dallas

The Texas side struggled to find its feet last week and will hope to put in a better showing tomorrow with a similar starting eleven. FC Dallas has to account for a few injuries to its midfield players and will be unable to field Bryan Acosta and Brandon Servania tomorrow.

Injured: Bryan Acosta, Brandon Servania

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC will want to repeat its feat

Nashville SC

Nashville picked up a historic victory against FC Dallas in the previous fixture and is unlikely to tinker with a successful combination. David Accam scored the winner during the week and is likely to replace either Randall Leal or Derrick Jones in the starting eleven.

Injured: Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Ryan Hollingshead; Tanner Tessmann, Thiago dos Santos; Michael Barrios, Jesus Ferreira, Fafa Picault; Zdenek Ondrasek

Despite the odds stacked against them in every conceivable fashion, Nashville SC earned its first win, and gave the club and city another reason to cheer in the midst of a trying year. #EveryoneN https://t.co/8wptzo3zaO — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) August 15, 2020

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy; David Accam, Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal; Dominique Badji

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville shocked FC Dallas with a historic victory during the week and David Accam's late goal is likely to go down in history as one of the most iconic moments of the new expansion side. FC Dallas will be disappointed with its lack of goalscoring opportunities and the likes of Michael Barrios and Jesus Ferreira need to step up tomorrow.

David Accam and Dominique Badji will be eager to get another shot at a Dallas defence that was suspect at best earlier this week. Dallas needs a victory in this fixture and cannot afford to underestimate a Nashville side that is currently brimming with confidence.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 Nashville SC

