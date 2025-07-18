FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as St. Louis City lock horns with FC Dallas in an important encounter at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Preview

St. Louis City are currently in 14th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled over the past year. The away side edged Portland Timbers to a narrow 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by San Jose Earthquakes and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Dallas and St. Louis City are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of the five games played between the two teams.

FC Dallas and St. Louis City have played out four matches against each other in MLS, with FC Dallas winning both their games at home against St. Louis City by a 2-0 margin.

St. Louis City pulled off 20 shots in their victory against Portland Timbers last week - their highest such tally in a single game in MLS so far this season.

FC Dallas are winless in their last seven matches at home in the regular season of MLS and have also lost each of their last three such games.

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Prediction

St. Louis City have struggled in MLS so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Marcel Hartel has been a revelation for his side this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

FC Dallas can pack a punch on their day but have also struggled this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-1 St. Louis City

FC Dallas vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: St. Louis City to score first - Yes

