St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Portland Timbers lock horns with St. Louis City in an important encounter at the Energizer Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Preview
St. Louis City are currently in 14th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled over the past year. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Portland Timbers, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Timbers edged New England Revolution to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Portland Timbers and St. Louis City are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of the six games played between the two teams.
- St. Louis City have lost each of their last three matches in all competitions but have managed to score two goals in three of these defeats, with their most recent defeat coming by a 3-2 margin against Real Salt Lake.
- Portland Timbers have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last four matches away from home in all competitions - their longest such streak since August 2016.
- Joao Klauss has scored at least one goal for St. Louis City in each of his last three matches at home in MLS.
St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Prediction
Portland Timbers have managed to keep their place in the top four this season but have a poor recent record away from home. The Timbers narrowly got the better of New England Revolution in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.
St. Louis City have struggled this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: St. Louis City 1-1 Portland Timbers
St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first - Yes