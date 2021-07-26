FC Flora vs Legia Warsaw prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of qualifiers this week as Legia Warsaw take on FC Flora on Tuesday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

FC Flora finished in second place in the league last season and will need to take it up a notch this year. The Estonian side has plenty of work to do in its qualification campaign and cannot afford to slip up this week.

Legia Warsaw, on the other hand, have been in excellent form in recent weeks and could qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year. The Polish giants won the Ekstraklasa by a five-point margin last year and hold the upper hand in this match.

FC Flora vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head

Legia Warsaw have an impressive record against FC Flora and have won the only game played between the two teams. FC Flora have never defeated Legia Warsaw and have a point to prove in this match.

The previous game between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for Legia Warsaw. FC Flora troubled their opponents on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

FC Flora form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Legia Warsaw form guide: W-W-L-W-W

FC Flora vs Legia Warsaw Team News

FC Flora have a strong squad. Image Source: Transfermarkt

FC Flora

Mark Anders Lepik is currently recovering from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad. FC Flora are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Mark Anders Lepik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tomas Pekhart could feature in this game

Legia Warsaw

Tomas Pekhart is back from Euro 2020 and will likely be available for selection in this game. Legia Warsaw are unlikely to experiment with a winning combination going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Flora vs Legia Warsaw Predicted XI

Flora Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Igonen; Michael Lilander, Henrik Purg, Marten Kuusk, Marco Lukka; Martin Miller, Markus Soomets; Konstantin Vassiljev, Henrik Ojamaa, Sergei Zenjov; Rauno Sappinen

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-3): Artur Boruc; Artur Jedrzejczyk, Mattias Johansson, Mateusz Hołownia; Kacper Skibicki, Bartosz Slisz, Andre Martins, Vegard Kongsro; Ernest Muci, Liquinhas, Mahir Emreli

FC Flora vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Legia Warsaw have established themselves as one of Poland's strongest teams and are one of the favourites to get through the qualification round. Mahir Emreli is excellent form at the moment and could make an impact in this game.

FC Flora troubled their Polish opponents last week and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Legia Warsaw are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to hold out for an aggregate victory.

Prediction: FC Flora 1-1 Legia Warsaw

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi