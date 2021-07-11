FC Giessen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021 

Borussia Dortmund will begin their pre-season preparations when they take on Regionalliga Sudwest outfit FC Giessen on Tuesday.

Neither side have been in action since wrapping up their respective league campaigns last term.

The game will serve as one of five friendly fixtures lined up for Borussia Dortmund before they kickstart the new campaign against Wehen in the DFB Pokal.

FC Glessen will trade tackles with another Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt, next week before returning to competitive action.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

FC Giessen vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

This will be the first friendly fixture between the two sides. Borussia Dortmund ended the last campaign with a strong run that saw them win their final eight games of the season consecutively.

This run of form helped them secure a top-four finish, as well as the DFB Pokal title.

Glessen also finished the season strongly, with four wins and a draw in their final five league matches.

FC Glessen form guide: - N/A (first game of the season)

Borussia Dortmund form guide: - N/A (first game of the season)

FC Giessen vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

FC Glessen

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for FC Glessen.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund's new manager Marco Rose has had a handful of senior players available to him in his opening training sessions. This could see him blend in with some under-23 players to augment his squad.

First-team players currently available include team club captain Marco Reus, Julian Brandt and Nico Schulz. USMNT forward Gio Reyna joined up with the squad on Saturday, while Erling Haaland is expected to join up later in the week.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

FC Giessen vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

FC Giessen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Frederic Lohe (GK); Ryunosuke Takehara, Tobias Reithmeir, Kristian Gaudermann, Niclas Mohr; Nikola Trkulja, Louis Munn, Nejmeddin Daghfous, Ali Ibrahimaj; Giuseppe Burgio, Takero Itoi

Borussia Dortmund would not be Borussia Dortmund without the beautiful country of Brazil 💛



Enjoy the very best of our BVBrazilian Legends! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/9Nmt7BlmiM — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 11, 2021

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz (GK); Nico Schulz, Senou Coulibaly, Nnamdi Collins, Felix Passlack; Goktan Gürpuz, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt; Marco Reus, Steffen Tigges, Ansgar Knauff

FC Giessen vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

There are three tiers of club football between the two German sides and the gulf in class means that there should be only one winner here.

Even though Marco Rose is likely going to give run-ins to several young players in his squad, Borussia Dortmund should still easily win a game against a fourth-tier club.

Prediction: FC Giessen 0-5 Borussia Dortmund

Also See: Austin vs Tigres UANL prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Edited by Peter P