FC Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Heidenheim lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important clash at the Voith Arena on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

FC Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent place so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Arminia in the DFB Pokal last week and will need to back in this fixture.

FC Heidenheim, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts edged VfL Wolfsburg to a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent recent record against FC Heidenheim and have won three out of the last four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Heidenheim's one victory.

Bayer Leverkusen have won all three of their matches against FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga and have scored a total of 11 goals in these games.

FC Heidenheim have won consecutive matches in the Bundesliga for the first time since the start of the season - as many victories as they had achieved in the 23 such games preceding this run.

FC Heidenheim were on a losing run of four matches at home in the Bundesliga before they won their previous such game against Holstein Kiel by a 3-1 margin.

FC Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent squad at their disposal but were surprisingly poor against Arminia in the DFB Pokal. The reigning champions have an outside chance in the title race and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Heidenheim have struggled this season but can pull off an upset on their day. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Heidenheim 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

FC Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

