FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FC Heidenheim lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in a crucial encounter at the Voith-Arena on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side defeated Shakhtar Donetsk by a convincing 3-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Heidenheim, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Trending

FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have an excellent recent record against FC Heidenheim and have won two out of the last four matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws.

FC Heidenheim lost the reverse fixture against Borussia Dortmund by a 4-2 margin in the Bundesliga last year and are yet to defeat the Ruhr Valley outfit in the competition.

FC Heidenheim have already suffered a total of 13 defeats in the Bundesliga so far this season - one more defeat than they had endured in the entirety of their debut Bundesliga campaign.

FC Heidenheim have picked up only seven points from their nine matches at home in the Bundesliga so far this season - the lowest tally of any team in the competition.

FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have struggled to hit their peak this season but will take plenty of heart from their performance against Shakhtar Donetsk. Serhou Guirassy scored a brace on the day and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

FC Heidenheim can pack a punch on their day but have been in poor home form this season. Borussia Dortmund are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Heidenheim 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Borussia Dortmund to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback