FC Köln 1-3 Borussia Dortmund: Three takeaways from the game

Lucien Favre is surely a happy man after winning the first two games of the new Bundesliga season

Borussia Dortmund have made it two wins in two in the Bundesliga after they beat newly-promoted side FC Köln by a margin of two goals. The scoreline flatters Dortmund as they had to work hard for the win.

In the first half, Köln hurried Dortmund players with their effective press, forcing them to make mistakes. They were also a very physical side, winning multiple duels. They were rewarded for their efforts when Dominick Drexler headed in at the near post in the 29th minute after a corner.

Dortmund grew into the game in the second half after Jadon Sancho fired in a left-footed shot from the edge of the box in the 70th minute. This equaliser was a catalyst for Sancho’s side. Achraf Hakimi powered a header in the 85th minute to put Die Borussen in the lead and Paco Alcacer killed the game just before the game’s end with a tap in.

Without further ado, let us look at the three major talking points from the match.

#1 Sancho deserves that new contract

Jadon Sancho scored one goal and provided an assist against Köln

Two days ago, Sancho signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund worth around £190,000 a week, as reported by the BBC.

For the majority of the game, the Englishman was very quiet and not his usual, electrifying self. However, he sprung into life in the 68th minute, when his shot on the edge of the box was deflected for a corner.

The subsequent corner ricocheted off a Köln player and onto Sancho’s left foot. The Englishman took a touch and fired a low shot past several bodies into the bottom left corner to give his side the equaliser and his second goal of the season.

After this goal, Sancho looked far quicker and more comfortable on the ball, playing one-two passes with Marco Reus, Brandt and Thorgan Hazard.

Just before the match ended, the winger registered an assist after he ran into the box with the ball from the halfway line. He drew the goalkeeper to him and unselfishly squared the ball to Alcacer to win the game 3-1.

It seems that signing that contract proved to be a snip for Dortmund as they look forward to another season with their prized asset.

Paco Alcacer scored the third goal.

