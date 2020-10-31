FC Koln 1-2 Bayern Munich: Player Ratings as lackluster Bavarians edge past Koln | Bundesliga 2020-2021

Bayern Munich edged past FC Koln by two goals to one in their Bundesliga encounter. Thomas Muller opened the scoring for the visitors as he smoothly slotted one past Tim Horn from the penalty spot.

Serge Gnabry doubled the lead for Bayern Munich just before half time as he converted a beautiful effort. For FC Koln, Dominick Drexler came off the bench to score their only goal.

Hansi Flick's men ground out a victory as they endured a tough night away in Cologne. The Bavarians put in a lackluster performance and looked lost for ideas upfront in the absence of Robert Lewandowski. Although the hosts tried to impose themselves on the game, Bayern Munich did enough to scrape past with all the three points.

Here's how each player fared for Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer- 6/10

Manuel Neuer remained a spectator for the majority of the game, but there was not much he could have done to prevent the hosts from getting their goal. He was quick to come off his line to deal with any threat from materializing. Neuer made 12 recoveries throughout the course of the game.

Bouna Sarr- 7/10

Bouna Sarr had a solid outing. The Frenchman was successful in foiling any attack that came down his flank. Sarr won 8 duels, made 2 recoveries, won 2 tackles and made 2 successful dribbles.

Jerome Boateng- 7/10

Jerome Boateng had a decent performance. He was quite vital in maintaining possession for Bayern Munich. Boateng was troubled by the hosts on quite a few occasions, but he was quick to regain his composure to deal with the situation. He made 10 recoveries for his side throughout the night.

Niklas Sule- 7.5/10

Niklas Sule was rock solid for the Bavarians. The German international was quick to sniff out danger and neutralize incoming threats. Sule made 6 clearances, won 2 tackles and made 6 recoveries.

Benjamin Pavard- 7/10

Benjamin Pavard enjoyed an impressive outing. The French international combined effectively with Gnabry upfront. He won 6 duels, made 6 interceptions and made 2 recoveries.

Joshua Kimmich- 8/10

Joshua Kimmich put in another master class last night. The German international was in complete control of the midfield. He orchestrated the game for Bayern Munich. He set up Gnabry for Bayern's second. Additionally, he completed 88 passes with an accuracy of 92%, created 2 chances, won 8 duels, made 11 recoveries and won 3 tackles.

Javier Martinez- 7/10

Javier Martinez played the supporting role alongside Kimmich quite well. The Spaniard was solid while defending, as he won 6 duels for his side in the center of the park. However, more is expected of him when transitioning forward.

Thomas Muller- 7.5/10

Thomas Muller had a mixed performance. The Raumdeuter had his moments, but was contained quite well by the hosts for the majority of the game. Muller scored the opener on the night as he coolly slotted one past Timo Horn from the penalty spot.

Leroy Sane- 7/10

Leroy Sane had a decent outing for Bayern Munich. The former Manchester City star troubled the hosts with his dazzling skills on quite a few occasions. Although he was unable to deliver the final product, he was a threat every time he attacked down the left flank. Sane made 4 recoveries, made 3 dribbles and won 5 duels for his side.

Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting- 6/10

Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting failed to impress in the absence of Robert Lewandowski. The striker was successfully isolated by Koln's defensive line. Chupo-Moting was unable to break through as he was easily neutralized by the hosts.

Serge Gnabry- 8/10

Serge Gnabry put in a fine performance as he scored the winner of the night. Although he was isolated high up the pitch, he caused quite a few problems for the hosts upfront. Gnabry won 6 duels, made 4 recoveries and won a tackle successfully for Bayern Munich.

Substitutes

Douglas Costa-6/10

Douglas Costa's introduction injected more energy to this side. But for all his good intentions, he was unable to produce something substantial.

Joshua Kirkzee-6/10

Joshua Kirkzee came on for Bayern Munich in the 63rd minute of the match. The Dutchman did not have much to do during his short stay on the pitch.

David Alaba-6/10

Did not have an impact for Bayern Munich, as he came on for Martinez in the 79th minute of the game.

Marc Roca- N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.