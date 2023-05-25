FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

The title race in the German Bundesliga goes down to the wire as Bayern Munich take on FC Koln at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

Bayern’s decade-long dominance in the league is currently on the cusp of slipping away as they sit two points behind first-placed Borussia Dortmund heading into the season finale.

Koln were denied a fourth consecutive away win last Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Werder Bremen.

Steffen Baumgart’s side now return home, where they picked up a thrilling 5-2 victory over Hertha Berlin on May 12 to end their run of six straight home matches without a win.

With 42 points from 32 matches, Koln are currently 10th in the Bundesliga table, two points above 11th-placed Borussia Monchengladbach in the bottom half of the standings.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, suffered a huge blow in their title quest last weekend as they fell to a 3-1 loss against RB Leipzig

The plan to hire Thomas Tuchel mid-season appears to have backfired as the Bavarians now sit two points off first-placed Borussia Dortmund and look set to end the season trophyless.

Bayern head into the weekend needing all three points and a slip-up from Dortmund in the clash with Mainz as they search for an 11th straight Bundesliga crown.

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides.

FC Koln have picked up just four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Bayern have won their last eight Bundesliga visits to the RheinEnergieStadion, scoring 23 goals and conceding four since a 3-2 loss in February 2011.

Baumgart’s men are winless in six of their last seven home matches, losing four and claiming two draws since mid-February.

Tuchel’s side currently boast the division’s best away record, having picked up 30 points from their 16 games on the road.

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern should expect a fight from a rejuvenated Koln side who have picked up seven points from their last three matches.

However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the two clubs, we predict Tuchel’s men will pick up a comfortable victory.

Prediction: FC Koln 1-3 Bayern Munich

FC Koln vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in all but one of the last nine clashes between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes