FC Koln vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Werder Bremen travel to the RheinEnergie Stadion on Sunday to face Koln in the Bundesliga.

Koln lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in their last match at the Allianz Arena. They are currently 14th in the league and are nervously looking over their shoulder at the teams below them.

Hertha BSC, Mainz and Arminia Bielefeld are all on 18 points, three fewer than Koln have at the moment. Bottom club Schalke are a further eight points behind those three teams.

Markus Gisdol's side would not have been too disheartened by last week's loss to Bayern, as they were playing against the best team in the league. However, they have lost each of their last three league matches and need to turn results around.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, go into the weekend having played a game less than the teams around them. That game in hand will be played midweek when they face Arminia Bielefeld.

They are only two spots above Koln in the standings at the moment, and have five more points than Sunday's opponents.

In their last match, Bremen pulled off a terrific win against Eintracht Frankfurt. They had gone behind to a goal from Andre Silva, but Josh Sargent and Theodor Gebre Selassie secured a come-from-behind win.

FC Koln vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

Werder Bremen have won 14 of the last 30 games that they have played against Koln, losing just six of those matches.

The reverse fixture at the Weserstadion ended in a 1-1 draw. Koln took the lead in the second half through a Niclas Moisander own-goal. However, Werder Bremen equalized in the 82nd minute through a goal from Leonardo Bittencourt.

FC Koln form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Werder Bremen form guide: W-L-D-W-D

FC Koln vs Werder Bremen Team News

FC Koln

Koln will be without Sebastian Bornau Florian Kainz, Sebastian Andersson, and Marius Wolf for the game due to injury. Rafael Czichos is also unavailable as he is suspended.

Injured: Sebastiaan Bornauw. Florian Kainz, Sebastian Andersson, Marius Wolf

Injured: Sebastiaan Bornauw. Florian Kainz, Sebastian Andersson, Marius Wolf

Suspended: Rafael Czichos

Werder Bremen

Michael Zetterer is the only Bremen player who will miss out in this game.





Injured: Michael Zetterer

Injured: Michael Zetterer

Suspended: None

FC Koln vs Werder Bremen Predicted XIs

FC Koln Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Timo Horn; Jorge Mere, Sava-Arangel Cesticm Jannes Horn; Kingsley Ehizibue, Ellyes Skhiri, Salih Ozcan, Ismail Jakobs; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Ondrej Duda; Emmanuel Dennis

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Christian Gross; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

FC Koln vs Werder Bremen Prediction

We are predicting that Bremen will win this game following an excellent victory against Frankfurt last weekend.

Koln are low on confidence and have no momentum following three straight losses. We expect their poor run will continue.

Prediction: FC Koln 0-2 Werder Bremen