FC Kryvbas vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024

FC Kryvbas and Real Betis square off at Slovakia's Košická futbalová aréna in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday. Manuel Pellegrini’s men kicked off the season with a solid showing against Girona in the La Liga opener and will look to build on that result.

Kryvbas’ dreams of securing Europa League football came to an end in the third qualifying round as they fell to a 3-1 aggregate defeat against Viktoria Plzen.

Yuriy Vernydub’s side suffered a 2-1 first-leg loss at home on August 8, one week before they were beaten 1-0 by Plzen at the Doosan Arena.

Kryvbas head into Thursday’s tie fresh off the back of a 2-0 victory over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League, where they have picked up two wins from their opening three matches.

Real Betis, on the other hand, kicked off the 2024-25 Spanish La Liga campaign at the weekend when they played out a 1-1 draw with Girona at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

This followed a decent run of results in pre-season, where Pellegrini’s men picked up two wins and two draws in their six friendly matches.

Real Betis will now get underway in the Conference League playoffs, having finished seventh in the La Liga table last season.

FC Kryvbas vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Kryvbas and Real Betis, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Real Betis have failed to win their last four competitive matches, picking up three draws and losing once since a 3-2 victory over Almeria on May 12.

Kryvbas have lost all but one of their last four away games across all competitions, with Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Veres Rivne being the exception.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last four competitive away matches, claiming two wins and two draws since March’s 3-2 defeat at Girona.

FC Kryvbas vs Real Betis Prediction

Having dropped out of the Europa League qualifying race, Kryvbas now face another stern challenge in a significantly superior Real Betis side. Pellegrini’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to secure a comfortable victory at the Košická futbalová aréna.

Prediction: FC Kryvbas 1-3 Real Betis

FC Kryvbas vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: First to score - Real Betis (The Spanish outfit have opened the scoring in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Betis’ last five outings)

