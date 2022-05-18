FC Lugano vs FC Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Fresh off the back of securing the Swiss Cup title, FC Lugano play host to FC Zurich at the Stadio di Cornaredo on Thursday.

Der Stadtclub, meanwhile, head into the game on a run of six consecutive wins against the hosts and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

FC Lugano clinched their first Swiss Cup title since 1993 as they comfortably brushed aside St. Gallen 4-1 in the final last Sunday.

They have now turned their sights to the Swiss Super League, where they are currently on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up one win and two draws in that time.

With 51 points from 34 games, Lugano are currently fourth in the league table, but their cup triumph means they will be participating in next season’s Europa League.

Elsewhere, FC Zurich were denied a fifth win on the trot last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw with Lausanne-Sport.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last eight games, picking up five wins and two draws in that time.

FC Zurich have already been crowned the 2021-22 Swiss champions as they boast an 18-point lead at the top of the league table.

FC Lugano vs FC Zurich Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides picking up 14 wins from their previous 37 encounters. The spoils have been shared on nine different occasions in that time.

FC Lugano Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

FC Zurich Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

FC Lugano vs FC Zurich Team News

FC Lugano

Mijat Maric, Mickael Facchinetti, Noam Baumann and Stefano Guidotti are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Mijat Maric, Mickael Facchinetti, Noam Baumann, Stefano Guidotti

Suspended: None

FC Zurich

Becir Omeragic has been sidelined due to a muscle problem, while Antonio Marchesano will sit out the game through suspension.

Injured: Antonio Marchesano

Suspended: Becir Omeragic

FC Lugano vs FC Zurich Predicted XI

FC Lugano Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Osigwe; Numa Lavanchy, Kreshnik Hajrizi, Adrian Durrer, Yuri, Jonathan Sabbatini; Belhadj Mahmoud, Mattia Bottani; Mohamed Amoura, Žan Celar, Maren Haile-Selassie

FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zivko Kostadinovic; Lindrit Kamberi, Marc Hornschuh, Karol Mets; Fabian Rohner, Stephan Seiler, Bledian Krasniqi, Ante Coric, Akaki Gogia; Wilfried Gnonto, Blaz Kramer

FC Lugano vs FC Zurich Prediction

Buoyed by their recent cup triumph, Lugano will head into Thursday’s game full of confidence as they look to end their losing streak against the visitors. However, given the gulf in quality between the two sides, we are tipping Zurich to pick up all three points.

Prediction: FC Lugano 1-2 FC Zurich

Edited by Peter P