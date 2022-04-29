FC Lugano vs Grasshopper Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

The Swiss Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Lugano play host to Grasshopper Zurich at the Cornaredo Stadium on Saturday.

The Grasshoppers will be looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of the last six meetings between the sides since 2018.

Lugano suffered a third consecutive league defeat last Sunday as they were beaten 3-0 by St. Gallen away from home.

Prior to that, they booked their place in the Swiss Cup final on April 21, when they saw off FC Luzern on penalties following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes.

With 46 points from 31 games, FC Lugano are currently fourth in the Super League table, four points off third-placed Young Boys in the final Conference League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Grasshopper Zurich made it two wins from two last time out as they saw off Lausanne-Sport 3-1 on home turf.

They are unbeaten in each of their last five outings, claiming three draws and two wins since March’s 4-2 home defeat to Basel.

Grasshopper Zurich are currently seventh in the league standings after picking up 35 points from 31 games.

FC Lugano vs Grasshopper Zurich Head-To-Head

FC Lugano have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming from the last 33 meetings between the sides. Grasshopper Zurich have picked up eight wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

FC Lugano Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Grasshopper Zurich Form Guide: W-W-D-D-D

FC Lugano vs Grasshopper Zurich Team News

FC Lugano

Lugano remain without the services of Stefano Guidotti, who has been ruled out through a knee injury.

Injured: Stefano Guidotti

Suspended: None

Grasshopper Zurich

Georg Margreitter, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro and Petar Pusic have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Georg Margreitter, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro, Petar Pusic

Suspended: None

FC Lugano vs Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI

FC Lugano (3-4-3): Amir Saipi; Kreshnik Hajrizi, Olivier Custodio, Reto Ziegler; Numa Lavanchy, Jonathan Sabbatini, Sandi Lovric, Milton Valenzuela; Adrian Durrer, Maren Haile-Selassie, Žan Celar

Grasshopper Zurich (3-4-3): André Moreira; Allan Arigoni, Noah Loosli, Ayumu Seko; Bendegúz Bolla, Hayao Kawabe, Christian Herc; Dominik Schmid, Francis Momoh, Giotto Morandi, Léo Bonatini

FC Lugano vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction

Saturday’s game sees two sides in contrasting form square off, with Grasshopper Zurich being the better side. We predict a thrilling contest, with the visitors coming away with all three points.

Prediction: FC Lugano 1-2 Grasshopper Zurich

Edited by Peter P