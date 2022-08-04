FC Lugano vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2022

FC Lugano kick off their Europa Conference League qualification campaign on Thursday when they host Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the Cornaredo Stadium.
The Israeli outfit claimed a 3-1 aggregate victory over Dinamo Minsk in the second round and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.
FC Lugano picked up their first win of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign as they saw off Winterthur 4-1 on Sunday.
Prior to that, they were on a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, conceding nine goals and scoring four in that time.
Lugano head into Thursday unbeaten in all but one of their last six competitive games on home turf, claiming four wins and one draw.
Meanwhile, Hapoel Be'er Sheva claimed a 3-1 aggregate win over Dinamo Minsk in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers.
Prior to that, they clinched the Israeli Super Cup, beating Maccabi Haifa on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.
Hapoel Be'er Sheva are currently winless in all but one of their last four away games, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.
FC Lugano vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between the sides, who met in the group stages of the Europa League back in 2017.
- Hapoel Be'er Sheva claimed a 2-1 victory in their first encounter, before the Swiss outfit picked up a 1-0 victory in the return fixture.
- FC Lugano head into Thursday on a run of three defeats in their last four games, conceding 10 goals and scoring eight in that time.
- Hapoel Be'er Sheva are unbeaten in their last three games, claiming two wins and one draw.
- However, the Israeli side have managed just one victory in their last four away games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw.
FC Lugano vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction
While Hapoel Be'er Sheva head into the game as the more in-form side, we are backing Lugano to make use of their home advantage to hold out for a draw, leaving it all to play for in the return leg.
Prediction: FC Lugano 2-2 Hapoel Be'er Sheva
2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool
FC Lugano vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of FC Lugano’s last 10 games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Hapoel Be'er Sheva’s last 10 matches)