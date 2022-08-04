FC Lugano vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2022

FC Lugano kick off their Europa Conference League qualification campaign on Thursday when they host Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the Cornaredo Stadium.

The Israeli outfit claimed a 3-1 aggregate victory over Dinamo Minsk in the second round and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

FC Lugano @FCLugano1908 Il 4 agosto alle 20:00 affronteremo a Cornaredo l'Hapoel Beer Sheva per il Q3 di UEFA Europa Conference League.



🎟️ I biglietti saranno in vendita da sabato 30 luglio online e allo stadio di Cornaredo.



#UECL #FCLugano



Tutti i dettagli: Il 4 agosto alle 20:00 affronteremo a Cornaredo l'Hapoel Beer Sheva per il Q3 di UEFA Europa Conference League.🎟️ I biglietti saranno in vendita da sabato 30 luglio online e allo stadio di Cornaredo.Tutti i dettagli: luga.ws/3zEcw0g 🏆 Il 4 agosto alle 20:00 affronteremo a Cornaredo l'Hapoel Beer Sheva per il Q3 di UEFA Europa Conference League. 🎟️ I biglietti saranno in vendita da sabato 30 luglio online e allo stadio di Cornaredo.#UECL #FCLugano 👇 Tutti i dettagli: luga.ws/3zEcw0g

FC Lugano picked up their first win of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign as they saw off Winterthur 4-1 on Sunday.

Prior to that, they were on a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, conceding nine goals and scoring four in that time.

Lugano head into Thursday unbeaten in all but one of their last six competitive games on home turf, claiming four wins and one draw.

FC Lugano @FCLugano1908



luga.ws/3SmYnvK Il club è vicino alla famiglia, agli amici e alla Divisione Sport della città di Lugano nel piangere l'amico Cesare Lotti, responsabile del centro sportivo di Cornaredo, scomparso ieri. Il club è vicino alla famiglia, agli amici e alla Divisione Sport della città di Lugano nel piangere l'amico Cesare Lotti, responsabile del centro sportivo di Cornaredo, scomparso ieri. luga.ws/3SmYnvK

Meanwhile, Hapoel Be'er Sheva claimed a 3-1 aggregate win over Dinamo Minsk in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Prior to that, they clinched the Israeli Super Cup, beating Maccabi Haifa on penalties after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva are currently winless in all but one of their last four away games, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

FC Lugano vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the sides, who met in the group stages of the Europa League back in 2017.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva claimed a 2-1 victory in their first encounter, before the Swiss outfit picked up a 1-0 victory in the return fixture.

FC Lugano @FCLugano1908 Vieni alla partita di UEFA Europa Conference League? Ecco alcune importanti informazioni per te!



#UECL #fclugano



luga.ws/3vBbRtQ Vieni alla partita di UEFA Europa Conference League? Ecco alcune importanti informazioni per te! ℹ️ Vieni alla partita di UEFA Europa Conference League? Ecco alcune importanti informazioni per te!#UECL #fcluganoluga.ws/3vBbRtQ

FC Lugano head into Thursday on a run of three defeats in their last four games, conceding 10 goals and scoring eight in that time.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva are unbeaten in their last three games, claiming two wins and one draw.

However, the Israeli side have managed just one victory in their last four away games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw.

FC Lugano vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction

While Hapoel Be'er Sheva head into the game as the more in-form side, we are backing Lugano to make use of their home advantage to hold out for a draw, leaving it all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: FC Lugano 2-2 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

FC Lugano vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of FC Lugano’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Hapoel Be'er Sheva’s last 10 matches)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far