FC Lugano vs St. Gallen prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Cup final 2021-22

The Swiss Cup title will be up for grabs on Sunday when FC Lugano and St. Gallen lock horns in the final at the Stade de Suisse.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the Espen, having failed to win any of the last three meetings between the sides, including two consecutive defeats.

FC Lugano failed to make it two wins from two last Wednesday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Servette FC.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last three outings, picking up two draws and winning one in that time.

They have now turned their attention to the Swiss Cup, where they will be eyeing a first title win since their 1993 triumph.

Elsewhere, St. Gallen have enjoyed a fine run in their hunt for a second-ever Swiss Cup title, seeing off Etoile Carouge FC and Yverdon-Sport FC respectively.

However, the Espen head into the weekend on a two-game losing streak, losing to Young Boys and FC Zurich respectively.

St. Gallen will feel confident of arresting their slump in form and coming away with the cup crown as they take on an opposing side who they have beaten in each of their last two encounters this season.

FC Lugano vs St. Gallen Head-To-Head

With 21 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, FC Lugano boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. St. Gallen have picked up 13 wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

FC Lugano Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

St. Gallen Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

FC Lugano vs St. Gallen Team News

FC Lugano

Mijat Maric, Mickael Facchinetti, Noam Baumann and Stefano Guidott are all recuperating from injuries. Amir Saipi will sit out the game through suspension.

Injured: Mijat Maric, Mickael Facchinetti, Noam Baumann, Stefano Guidott

Suspended: Amir Saipi

St. Gallen

St. Gallen head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

FC Lugano vs St. Gallen Predicted XI

FC Lugano Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Osigwe; Numa Lavanchy, Kreshnik Hajrizi, Adrian Durrer, Yuri; Jonathan Sabbatini, Hadj Mahmoud, Sandi Lovric; Mohamed Amoura, Zan Celar, Maren Haile-Selassie

St. Gallen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Patrick Sutter, Leonidas Stergiou, Euclides Cabral, Betim Fazliji; Jordi Quintilla, Lukas Goertler, Victor Ruiz; Julian von Moos, Kwadwo Duah, Jeremy Guillemenot

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

FC Lugano vs St. Gallen Prediction

FC Lugano and St. Gallen have defied the odds to reach the last round of the competition and both sides will be looking to cross the final hurdles. While we expect both sides to take a cautious approach to the game, we are tipping Lugano to come out victorious on penalties.

Prediction: FC Lugano 1-1 St. Gallen (FC Lugano win on penalties)

Edited by Peter P