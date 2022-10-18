FC Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022

FC Lugano will welcome Young Boys to the Cornaredo Stadium in round 12 of the Swiss Super League on Wednesday (October 19).

Raphael Wicky’s men are on a run of five games without defeat and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Lugano failed to move into the Conference League qualification places, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by St. Gallen on Sunday.

Before that, they were on a three-game winning streak across competitions, scoring six goals and keeping three clean sheets. Lugano have picked up five wins and one draw in their 11 league games to collect 16 points. They sit sit fifth in the standings.

Young Boys, meanwhile, were held to a disappointing goalless draw by last-placed Zurich last time out. Before that, they were on a four-game winning streak, including a 1-0 victory over FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in the Swiss Cup last month.

With 24 points from 11 games, Young Boys sit atop the league table with a five-point cushion over second-placed Servette.

FC Lugano vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have been imperious in this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 36 meetings.

Lugano have managed seven wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Young Boys are unbeaten in their last five outings across competitions, claiming four wins and a draw.

Lugano are also unbeaten in four games, claiming three wins and a draw since a 3-0 loss to Young Boys in September’s reverse fixture.

FC Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys have enjoyed a solid start to the new campaign and find themselves comfortably seated atop the standings. They have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should light work of Lugano on Wednesday.

Prediction: FC Lugano 1-3 Young Boys

FC Lugano vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: First to score - Young Boys (Young Boys have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten games against Lugano.)

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes