FC Lugano vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Young Boys continue their hunt for a place in the Conference League as they visit the Cornaredo Stadium to face FC Lugano on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game on a five-game winless run in the Swiss Super League and will be looking to end this dry spell.

FC Lugano failed to find their feet last Saturday as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Grasshopper Zurich on home turf.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last five league outings, picking up two draws and losing three since March’s 3-1 win over Lausanne-Sport.

With 47 points from 32 games, Lugano are currently fifth in the Swiss Super League table, level on points with fourth-placed St. Gallen.

Young Boys, on the other hand, made it two wins from two last time out as they edged out FC Sion 2-1 away from home.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Servette FC on April 23 which saw their seven-game winless run come to an end.

Young Boys are currently third in the league standings, occupying the final Conference League qualification spot after picking up 53 points from 32 games.

FC Lugano vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

Young Boys have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 19 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides. FC Lugano have picked up six wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

FC Lugano Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Young Boys Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

FC Lugano vs Young Boys Team News

FC Lugano

Stefano Guidotti remains the only guaranteed absentee for the hosts as the midfielder is currently recuperating from a knee injury.

Injured: Stefano Guidotti

Suspended: None

Young Boys

Young Boys will be without Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Christian Fassnacht and Esteban Petignat, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Christian Fassnacht, Esteban Petignat

Suspended: None

FC Lugano vs Young Boys Predicted XI

FC Lugano Predicted XI (3-4-3): Amir Saipi; Fabio Daprela, Kreshnik Hajrizi, Reto Ziegler; Numa Lavanchy, Kevin Rüegg, Sandi Lovric, Milton Valenzuela; Olivier Custodio, Jonathan Sabbatini, Žan Celar

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Quentin Maceiras, Fabian Lustenberger, Mohamed Ali Camara, Alexandre Garcia; Cedric Zesiger, Cheikh Niasse, Fabian Rieder, Moumi Ngamaleu; Edimilson Fernandes, Jordan Siebatcheu

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

FC Lugano vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys appear to have hit their stride once again, claiming two consecutive victories since going seven without a win. They have won each of their last three games against Lugano and we predict they will extend this run and come away with all three points against the floundering hosts.

Prediction: FC Lugano 0-2 Young Boys

Edited by Peter P