FC Luzern vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Round 35 of the Swiss Super League comes to an end on Thursday as FC Luzern and Young Boys go head-to-head at the Swissporarena Stadium.

Die Leuchten will be seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of the last nine meetings between the sides since February 2020.

FC Luzern maintained their race to beat the drop as they claimed a 3-1 victory away to FC Sion last Wednesday.

They have now won each of their last three outings, scoring 10 goals and conceding one in that time.

With 36 points from 34 games, FC Luzern are currently ninth in the Swiss Super League table, one point off Sion just outside the relegation zone.

Young Boys, meanwhile, edged closer to a place in next season’s Conference League courtesy of a comfortable 4-1 win over St. Gallen.

They have now won three of their last four outings, with a 3-1 loss to Lugano on May 7 being the only exception.

Young Boys are currently third in the league standings, five points above Lugano just outside the Conference League qualification spot with two games to go.

FC Luzern vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

Young Boys boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 39 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides. Luzern have picked up 13 wins in that time, while 17 games have ended all square.

FC Luzern Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Young Boys Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

FC Luzern vs Young Boys Team News

FC Luzern

Pascal Loretz and Thoma Monney are currently recuperating from muscle and ACL injuries respectively and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Pascal Loretz, Thoma Monney

Suspended: None

Young Boys

Jordan Siebatcheu, Khonde Mambimbi, Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort and Esteban Petignat have all been sidelined through injuries. Cheikh Niasse will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Jordan Siebatcheu, Khonde Mambimbi, Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Esteban Petignat

Suspended: Cheikh Niasse

FC Luzern vs Young Boys Predicted XI

FC Luzern Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marius Müller; Mohamed Dräger, Marco Burch, Denis Simani, Martin Frydek; Marvin Schulz, Ardon Jasari, Christian Gentner; Samuele Campo, Dejan Sorgic, Asumah Abubakar

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Lewin Blum, Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Quentin Maceiras; Christian Fassnacht, Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Edimilson Fernandes; Meschak Elia, Wilfried Kanga Aka

FC Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction

While Luzern head into the game in fine form, standing in their way are an opposing side who they have failed to beat in each of their last nine consecutive attempts.

Young Boys boast a significantly superior and more experienced crop of players and we predict they will put that to good use and claim all three points.

Prediction: FC Luzern 1-3 Young Boys

