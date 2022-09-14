FC Midtjylland vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

FC Midtjylland and Lazio square off at the MCH Arena in Group F of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Italian Serie A side head into the game without a win away from home this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

FC Midtjylland failed to find their feet last Sunday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Nordsjælland in the Danish Superliga.

This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sturm Graz in their Europa League opener on September 8.

Midtjylland are currently on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice, while they have managed just one win in their last nine games.

Meanwhile, Lazio picked up their first set of consecutive wins this season last weekend when they edged out Hellas Verona 2-0 in Serie A.

Prior to that, they claimed a thrilling 4-2 win over Feyenoord in last week’s Europa League opener.

Lazio head into Thursday winless in their last five away games in all competitions, claiming three draws and losing twice since the start of May.

FC Midtjylland vs Lazio Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Midtjylland and Lazio and both sides will be looking to come away with all three points.

FC Midtjylland Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Lazio Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

FC Midtjylland vs Lazio Team News

FC Midtjylland

The Danish side will be without Pablo Ortiz and Júnior Brumado. They have both been ruled out through injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Pablo Ortiz, Júnior Brumado

Suspended: None

Lazio

Lazio will take to the pitch without Pedro and Manuel Lazzari, who are currently recuperating from ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Pedro, Manuel Lazzari

Suspended: None

FC Midtjylland vs Lazio Predicted XI

FC Midtjylland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Lössl; Henrik Dalsgaard, Erik Sviatchenko, Juninho, Paulinho; Anders Dreyer, Oliver Sørensen, Evander; Gustav Isaksen, Sory Kaba, Pione Sisto

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Elseid Hysaj, Mario Gila Fuentes, Alessio Romagnoli, Adam Marušić; Matías Vecino, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni

FC Midtjylland vs Lazio Prediction

FC Midtjylland and Lazio head into Thursday in contrasting form, with the hosts failing to win any of their last three games. Lazio boast a superior and more experienced squad and we predict they will make it two wins from two in the Europa League.

Prediction: FC Midtjylland 0-2 Lazio

