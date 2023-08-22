FC Midtjylland vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023

FC Midtjylland and Legia Warsaw square off at the MCH Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday (August 24).

Midtjylland were sent crashing back to earth on Sunday, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Brondby in the Danish Superliga.

That followed a 5-1 second-leg win over Omonia Nicosia for 5-2 aggregate win in the third qualifying round of the Conference League. Before that, Thomas Thomasberg’s men scraped through the second qualifying round with a 3-2 win against Progres Niederkorn over two legs.

Meanwhile, Legia continued their unbeaten start to the new Polish top-flight campaign on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Korona Kielce. Kosta Runjaic’s side have picked up three wins and a draw in their first four league games to sit level on 10 points with Zaglebie Lubin atop the standings.

Legia now turn their attention to the Conference League qualifiers, where they edged out Ordabasy and Austria Wien respectively to reach the playoffs.

FC Midtjylland vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will just be the third meeting between the two sides, with both Midtjylland and Legia winning once apiece.

Midtjylland picked up a 1-0 win when they first met in the group stage of the 2015-16 Europa League, but the Polish side returned the favour two months later with a 1-0 win.

Legia are unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 games across competitions, claiming 11 wins, since May.

Midtjylland have won all but one of their last six home games, with the 1-0 defeat to Brondby being the exception.

FC Midtjylland vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

While Midtjylland have home advantage, Legia are on a solid run of form, so anticipate anything but a straightforward affair. Expect both sides to cancel out each other out, leaving all to play for in the return leg next week.

Prediction: Midtjylland 2-2 Legia

FC Midtjylland vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Legia’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Legia's last seven games.)