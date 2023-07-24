FC Midtjylland vs Progres Niederkorn Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023

FC Midtjylland get their race for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League underway when they take on Progres Niederkorn in the first leg of the second qualifying round on Wednesday (July 26).

The Luxembourg outfit are on a run of three away wins and will travel to the MCH Arena looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Midtjylland kicked off the 2023-24 Danish Superliga campaign last Friday with a scrappy 1-0 victory over Hvidovre at home. That followed a solid pre-season, where they won two of their three friendlies, seeing off Frederica and AGF respectively.

Thomas Thomasberg’s men have five wins in their last six games across competitions, with a 2-1 loss to AaB on July 7 being the exception.

Progres, meanwhile, sailed through the first round of the Conference League qualifiers with a 4-2 aggregate win over Kosovo-based side Gjilani. Jeff Strasser’s men played out a 1-1 friendly draw with Mondorf on Sunday and are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning four.

The visitors booked their spot in the Conference League qualifiers after finishing runners-up in the Luxembourg Division Nationale last season.

FC Midtjylland vs Progres Niederkorn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Thomasberg’s men have won all but one of their last six competitive games since mid-May, with a 3-3 draw at Silkeborg on May 29 being the exception.

Progres have won their last three away games across competitions, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-2 loss against Differdange in the Coupe de Luxembourg quarterfinals on April 26.

Midtjylland are unbeaten in six competitive home games, winning five since a 3-1 loss to Lyngby on March 12.

FC Midtjylland vs Progres Niederkorn Prediction

While Midtjylland head into the game as the firm favourites, they should expect a tough challenge from a Progres side in solid form. Given the gulf in quality between the two sides and Midtjylland's home form, the visitors could leave empty-handed.

Prediction: Midtjylland 3-1 Progres

FC Midtjylland vs Progres Niederkorn Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Midtjylland

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Midtjylland’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in five of Midtjylland’s last seven games.)