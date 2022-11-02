FC Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

FC Midtjylland and Sturm Graz will go head-to-head at the MCH Arena in Group F of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (November 3).

Graz are second in the group and need just a point to secure their place in the knockouts.

Midtjylland failed to find their feet on Monday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Odense in the Danish Superliga. They have now failed to win their last three games across competitions since a 6-0 victory over third-tier side FA 2000 in the Danish Cup.

They now head to the Europa League, where they are fourth in Group F with five points from five games, three points off Sturm in the knockout stage qualification playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Graz maintained their fine run of results with a 2-1 victory over SV Reid in the Austrian Bundesliga. They are unbeaten in their last 11 games across competitions, picking up eight wins and three draws.

Sturm will look to continue in the same vein in the Europa League, as they need just one point to clinch a playoff spot.

FC Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Midtjylland and Sturm, with both teams claiming one win from their last two clashes.

The Danish side are winless in their last three games, claiming one draw and two losses.

Sturm are unbeaten in their last 11 games across competitions since a 6-0 loss against Feyenoord in September.

Midtjylland are on a run of three wins and two draws in their last six home games across competitions, with last weekend’s loss against Odense being their only defeat in that period..

FC Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz Prediction

While Midtjylland will look to secure a place in the knockouts, they face a rampant Sturm side unbeaten in 11 games. The Austrian club, who need all three points to potentially clinch top spot in the group, are the more in-form team and should claim victory.

Prediction: FC Midtjylland 1-2 Sturm Graz

FC Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sturm Graz

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Midtjylland’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of Sturm's last eight games.)

