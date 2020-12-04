FC Nantes vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Nantes will look to bring their season back on track as they host a struggling Strasbourg at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday in the 13th round of Ligue 1 fixtures.

Nantes have managed only three wins this season and are without a win in three games.

In their previous game, Les Canaris came up short against a superior Marseille outfit, losing 3-1 as goals from Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet and Dario Benedetto sunk them.

Young midfielder Ludovic Blas pulled one back for Nantes late in the 73rd minute, but his outside-the-box effort was ultimately inconsequential to the the result of the game.

Quatrième but de la saison pour @ludo9722 sur la pelouse de l'@orangevelodrome 👇 — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) November 30, 2020

Strasbourg are a side in even worse form than Nantes, having lost nine games this season - the most in the league.

With only seven points from 12 games and one point from their last four, the side from Alsace are 19th in the league. Relegation is hovering after a four-year stay in the French top division.

Despite playing almost two-thirds of the match with 10 men, Thierry Laurey's side managed to hold Rennes to a draw last weekend.

Adrien Thomasson gave home side the lead, before defender Stefan Mitrovic was sent off for a rash challenge on Serhou Guirassy as the striker was clear on goal. Substitute Adrien Hunou equalized for Rennes in the 60th minute, but Strasbourg did well to fend off the relentless onslaught and keep the score at 1-1.

FC Nantes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Since Strasbourg was promoted back to Ligue 1 in 2017, the two sides have met five times in the league, with Nantes winning three times and Strasbourg twice.

Strasbourg are on a three-game winning streak against Sunday's rivals. The Racers won their previous two Ligue 1 meetings against Nantes. Strasbourg also won the most recent fixture between the two clubs in the Coupe de la Ligue last December.

Nantes Form Guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-W-L

Strasbourg form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-L-L-W

FC Nantes vs Strasbourg Team News

Left-winger Anthony Limbombe and midfielder Roli Pereira de Sa are the only absentees for Nantes for Sunday's clash.

Moses Simon's highly anticipated return to the fold should be a huge boost for manager Christian Gourcuff. The forward came off the bench against Marseille and could be fit enough to start on Sunday.

Injured: Anthony Limbombe, Roli Pereira de Sa

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

🎙️ Thierry #Laurey : "J’attends de mes joueurs que l’on fasse un match sérieux avec de l’ambition. Une ambition réaliste. Il faut se donner les moyens de l’emporter. L’objectif c’est de prendre des points et on va tout faire pour parvenir à nos fins."#FCNRCSA pic.twitter.com/V8g5rgNNFg — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) December 4, 2020

Goalkeeper Matz Sels and forward Lebo Mothiba will miss Strasbourg's trip to Nantes. The two players are out since the start of the season and aren't expected to feature for the side until January.

With Mitrovic suspended, Strasbourg's back-line is depleted. Centre-back Alexander Djiku has recovered from his hamstring injury. He could go straight into the lineup to replace Mitrovic if he is deemed fit enough to start on Sunday.

Injured: Matz Sels, Lebo Mothiba

Suspended: Stefan Mitrovic

Doubtful: Alexander Djiku

FC Nantes vs Strasbourg Predicted Lineup

Nantes (4-3-3): Alban Lafont; Sebastian Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio; Pedro Chirivella, Mehdi Abeid, Pedro Chirivella; Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani, Imran Louza

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Bingourou Kamara; Kenny Lala, Alexander Djiku, Mohamed Simakan, Anthony Caci; Ibrahima Sissoko, Dimitri Liénard, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

FC Nantes vs Strasbourg Prediction

Nantes go into the game as the team in better form compared to Strasbourg. Despite not getting the desired results, Nantes have been gradually improving. With their star attacker Moses Simon back, they can trouble Strasbourg's weakened defence.

Strasbourg were fortunate to earn a point against Rennes. They have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 24 goals so far.

In such circumstances, it is hard to imagine they can keep Nantes at bay in an away game, and the home side is likely to triumph.

Prediction: Nantes 3-1 Strasbourg