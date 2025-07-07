FC Noah vs Buducnost Podgorica Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

FC Noah and Buducnost Podgorica get their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign underway when they lock horns at the Kotaik Stadium on Thursday. Sandro Perkovic’s men are on a run of 12 straight competitive home wins and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ad

Noah enjoyed a record-breaking campaign last term as they clinched the league double, including a first-ever Armenian Premier League crown.

The club, founded just eight years ago, picked up 75 points from their 30 league matches to finish nine points clear of runners-up Ararat-Armenia.

Having featured in the Conference League last term, Noah have their sights on securing Champions League football and competing with Europe’s elites this season.

Like the home side, Buducnost Podgorica stormed to the Montenegrin top-flight title last season as they racked up 84 points from their 35 league matches.

Ad

Trending

Nenad Lalatovic’s men picked up six wins from their final six games of the season, with a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of FK Jezero on May 14 being the exception.

Buducnost head into Tuesday’s qualifying first-leg off the back of claiming one win from four friendly matches while losing twice and picking up one draw.

FC Noah vs Buducnost Podgorica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between FC Noah and Buducnost and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Buducnost are unbeaten in 15 of their 16 competitive games in 2025, picking up 12 wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Noah have won their last 12 competitive home matches, a run dating back to a 3-1 defeat against APOEL in the Conference League on December 12.

Buducnost are on a run of four back-to-back competitive away victories, scoring 11 goals and conceding twice since April’s 3-3 stalemate against Petrovac.

Ad

FC Noah vs Buducnost Podgorica Prediction

While Buducnost will be looking to show their credentials here, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against Noah, who have won their last 12 competitive home matches. That said, we anticipate an exciting affair at the Kotaik Stadium, with the Armenian outfit securing the desired result.

Prediction: FC Noah 2-1 Buducnost Podgorica

FC Noah vs Buducnost Podgorica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Noah to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Noah’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More