FC Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

A place in the Europa League playoff round will be on the line when FC Noah and Lincoln Red Imps square off at the Kotaik Stadium on Wednesday. Both sides settled for a share of the spoils in last week’s reverse leg, making this tie a must-win in their bid to be in Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Ad

Tjay De Barr netted right on the stroke of half time to cancel out Yan Eteki’s ninth-minute opener and hand Lincoln Red Imps a 1-1 draw against FC Noah in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round clash.

Before that, Sandro Perkovic’s men were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in the second round courtesy of a 6-4 aggregate defeat against Ferencvaros before bouncing back in a 4-0 victory over Shirak Gyumri in the Armenian Premier League opener on August 3.

Ad

Trending

Noah will be backing themselves to get the job done on Wednesday as they return home, where they have won 13 of their 14 competitive games in 2025.

With last week’s draw against Noah, Lincoln Red Imps have failed to taste victory in three consecutive games, having won each of the nine matches preceding this run.

This drop-off in form saw Juan Bezares’ men crash out of the Champions League qualifiers in the second round as they fell to a 6-1 aggregate defeat against Red Star Belgrade after losing both home and away games against the Serbian powerhouse.

Ad

Lincoln Red Imps’ recent struggles has been owing to their vulnerability at the defensive end of the pitch, where they have shipped seven goals in their last three games, having kept six clean sheets in the previous seven matches.

FC Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Noah and Lincoln Red Imps, with their first meeting coming in last week’s reverse leg, when they played out a 1-1 stalemate in Gibraltar.

Lincoln Red Imps are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming nine wins and one draw since March 9.

Noah are on a run of 13 wins from their 14 competitive home games since the turn of the year, with a 2-1 defeat against Ferencvaros on July 22 being the exception.

Lincoln Red Imps have lost just two of their last 16 competitive away matches since September 2024, picking up 12 wins and two draws in that time.

Ad

FC Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

Given the stakes of Wednesday’s clash, we expect Noah and Lincoln Red Imps to give their all at the Kotaik Stadium as they look to reach the playoff round.

Perkovic’s men did well to force a share of the spoils in last week’s reverse leg, but we predict Noah will make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result.

Ad

Prediction: FC Noah 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps

FC Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Noah to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of Noah’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More