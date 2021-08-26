FC Porto vs Arouca prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

FC Porto invite Arouca to Estádio do Dragão in their Portuguese Primeira Liga matchday four fixture on Saturday.

Arouca are based out of the Porto metropolitan area and will be making the 40 mile trip downtown, hoping to build on their first win of the 2021-22 campaign. They came back from behind against Famalicao to record a 2-1 win, with Leandro Silva scoring the winning goal in the 89th minute.

The hosts dropped points for the first time this season in their previous outing as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Maritimo. Luis Diaz scored his second goal of the campaign in that game.

FC Porto vs Arouca Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off eight times so far with all of their meetings coming in the Portuguese top-flight. All of their encounters have produced decisive results, with seven wins for Dragões just the one for Arouca.

The hosts have kept a clean sheet in their last two meetings with the visiting side. They last met in the 2016-17 campaign of the Primeira Liga at Estádio Municipal Arouca. Porto made quick work of Arouquenses, scoring twice in either half to record a comfortable 4-0 win.

FC Porto form guide (Primeria Liga): D-W-W

Arouca form guide (Primeria Liga): W-L-L

FC Porto vs Arouca Team News

FC Porto

As per the club's latest press release, manager Sérgio Conceição won't be able to call upon the services of Marko Grujic and Agustín Marchesín for this home game.

Marchesin recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to be ruled out for a substantial period of time.

Revê o último FC Porto-FC Arouca no Estádio do Dragão 🤩

Um jogador destacou-se por bisar ⚽ Sabes qual? #FCPorto #FCPFCA pic.twitter.com/FzsN9mgUUO — FC Porto (@FCPorto) August 25, 2021

Injured: Agustin Marchesin, Marko Grujic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arouca

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side here. After serving a one-game suspension goalkeeper Victor Braga should return to the starting XI here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Porto vs Arouca Predicted XI

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mário, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafá; Mateus Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Otavio, Luis Diaz; Toni Martínez, Mehdi Taremi

Arouca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Victor Braga; João Basso, Jose Velazquez, Baptiste Aloe, Thales; Pedro Moreira, Leandro Silva; Eugeni, Arsenio, Andre Bukia; Andre Silva

FC Porto vs Arouca Prediction

Arouca only opened their scoring in the league last week. A trip to the Estádio do Dragão could be a daunting task for any team and we expect the hosts to return to winning ways with a triumph here.

Prediction: FC Porto 2-0 Arouca.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Shardul Sant