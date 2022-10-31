FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with its final round of group-stage matches this week as FC Porto lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday.

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Preview

FC Porto are currently in third place in the Portuguese Primeira Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride on the domestic front. The home side were held to a 1-1 draw by Santa Clara over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch to secure a positive result in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Cadiz in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good record against FC Porto and have won five out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Porto's two victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last five matches against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League and have managed to win four games during this run.

FC Porto were unbeaten in their first three matches against Atletico Madrid between European competitions between 1963 and 2009 but saw their record against Los Colchoneros slump after Diego Simeone took charge of the Spanish side.

Atletico Madrid have won their last two away games against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League and have never won three such games in a row against a single opponent in the competition.

FC Porto have won each of their last three matches in the UEFA Champions League without conceding a single goal and have never kept clean sheets in four consecutive games in the competition.

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have failed to reach the knock-outs of the UEFA Champions League this season and will now need to focus on qualifying for the Europa League. Diego Simeone's charges have flattered to deceive this season and have a point to prove this week.

FC Porto can pack a punch on their day and have improved on the European front over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: FC Porto 1-1 Atletico Madrid

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

