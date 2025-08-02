FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2025

Club football returns to the fold with another round of pre-season friendlies this weekend as FC Porto lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid finished in third place in the La Liga standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros defeated Botafogo by a 1-0 margin in the FIFA Club World Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

FC Porto, on the other hand, finished in third place in Liga Portugal last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The home side eased past Famalicao by a comfortable 3-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over FC Porto and have won four out of the 10 matches played between the two teams on the European stage, as opposed to FC Porto's three victories.

FC Porto are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Inter Milan in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup in June this year.

Atletico Madrid have remained unbeaten in six of their last seven matches against FC Porto in all competitions but suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat in their most recent such game in the UEFA Champions League in 2022.

Atletico Madrid have remained unbeaten in their last two games and have kept clean sheets in both these matches, scoring four goals in the process.

Ad

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have remained a mainstay in European competitions under Diego Simeone and will be intent on taking it up a notch next season. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this weekend.

FC Porto can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Sunday. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: FC Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More